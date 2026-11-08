Armed robbery suspect fatally shot by victim's friend outside southwest Houston convenience store

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The Brief A suspected robber was shot and killed outside a southwest Houston convenience store late Saturday night. Police said a friend of the robbery victim intervened and fatally shot the armed suspect during the holdup. The shooter, the victim, and two fleeing suspects left the scene, and police are working to identify everyone involved.



A suspect in an attempted robbery was shot and killed late Saturday night in southwest Houston after a friend of the intended victim intervened, police said.

Southwest Houston shooting

What we know:

Officers responded at 11:25 p.m. to reports of a shooting outside the Quick Food Store in the 8900 block of Bissonnet Street, near South Gessner Road in the Braeburn area.

According to Houston Police Department Lt. Pulido, three men tried to rob a man outside the store. During the robbery, one of the suspects, armed with a Glock handgun, took personal property from the victim.

While the robbery was underway, a friend of the victim approached and fired a single shot, striking the armed suspect once in the chest, Pulido said.

The two other robbery suspects ran from the scene. The robbery victim and the shooter then left together in a vehicle, according to police.

The wounded suspect died at the scene. Authorities said all individuals involved appeared to be in their 20s. It was not immediately clear whether the groups knew each other.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from the convenience store and interviewing witnesses to identify all involved parties. The HPD Homicide Division and Crime Scene Unit are leading the investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers of Houston.