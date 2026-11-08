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Hit-and-run crash kills 15-year-old in Channelview

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 8, 2026 11:14 AM CST
Published November 8, 2026 11:14 AM CST

The Brief

    • A teenage boy was struck by a vehicle near Sheldon Road on Saturday night.
    • The suspect vehicle is only described as a dark-colored SUV.
    • Anyone with more information can call Crime Stoppers.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - A teenage boy died late Saturday night after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Channelview, according to authorities.

Teen killed in Channelview hit-and-run

What we know:

The crash was reported at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Ridlon Street close to Sheldon Road north of I-10. 

Deputies responded to the call and found the victim lying in the roadway. 

Medics took the victim, identified as 15-year-old Ramiro Jayden Carmona, to a hospital. He was pronounced deceased shortly after 11 p.m.

According to officials at the scene, a witness says a dark-colored SUV struck Carmona and left without stopping.

What we don't know:

There is no other description available about the suspect or vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

The Source: OnScene and the Harris County Sheriff's Office

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