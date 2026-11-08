Hit-and-run crash kills 15-year-old in Channelview

The Brief A teenage boy was struck by a vehicle near Sheldon Road on Saturday night. The suspect vehicle is only described as a dark-colored SUV. Anyone with more information can call Crime Stoppers.



A teenage boy died late Saturday night after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Channelview, according to authorities.

Teen killed in Channelview hit-and-run

What we know:

The crash was reported at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Ridlon Street close to Sheldon Road north of I-10.

Deputies responded to the call and found the victim lying in the roadway.

Medics took the victim, identified as 15-year-old Ramiro Jayden Carmona, to a hospital. He was pronounced deceased shortly after 11 p.m.

According to officials at the scene, a witness says a dark-colored SUV struck Carmona and left without stopping.

What we don't know:

There is no other description available about the suspect or vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).