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Pedestrian killed on SH-87; highway closed off in Crystal Beach

By
FOX 26 Houston
Traffic
Published November 7, 2026 6:24 PM CST
Published November 7, 2026 6:24 PM CST

The Brief

    • Officials have Highway 87 closed off in both directions.
    • A pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.
    • The driver involved in the incident stayed at the scene.

CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas - Authorities closed off Highway 87 in Crystal Beach following a crash that killed a pedestrian Saturday evening.

What we know:

The highway is currently closed off in both directions from Gulf Shores to Alberdie Drives.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported at around 5 p.m. Saturday. 

First responders went to the scene and confirmed that the pedestrian was deceased.

The driver stayed on the scene as authorities continue to investigate.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

There is no estimate for when Highway 87 will reopen.

The Source: Galveston County Sheriff's Office

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