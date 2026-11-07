Pedestrian killed on SH-87; highway closed off in Crystal Beach
CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas - Authorities closed off Highway 87 in Crystal Beach following a crash that killed a pedestrian Saturday evening.
What we know:
The highway is currently closed off in both directions from Gulf Shores to Alberdie Drives.
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported at around 5 p.m. Saturday.
First responders went to the scene and confirmed that the pedestrian was deceased.
The driver stayed on the scene as authorities continue to investigate.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
There is no estimate for when Highway 87 will reopen.
The Source: Galveston County Sheriff's Office