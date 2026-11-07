Pedestrian killed on SH-87; highway closed off in Crystal Beach

The Brief Officials have Highway 87 closed off in both directions. A pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver involved in the incident stayed at the scene.



Authorities closed off Highway 87 in Crystal Beach following a crash that killed a pedestrian Saturday evening.

What we know:

The highway is currently closed off in both directions from Gulf Shores to Alberdie Drives.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported at around 5 p.m. Saturday.

First responders went to the scene and confirmed that the pedestrian was deceased.

The driver stayed on the scene as authorities continue to investigate.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

There is no estimate for when Highway 87 will reopen.