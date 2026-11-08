Houston Weather: Sunday rain ahead of midweek cold front
HOUSTON - Sunday will be cloudy, rainy and cooler, with temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 60s. Some areas could see periods of on and off rain, especially west and south of Houston. The best chance for heavy rain and flooding will be across South Texas, where there is a Level 2 out of 4 risk for street flooding on Sunday.
Showers continue
A few showers are possible on Monday. With thick cloud over, afternoon highs stay in the upper 60s to the low 70s. Rain chances drop on Tuesday. A cold front is approaching the region late Wednesday into early Thursday.
Cool end to the week
Once our midweek front clears, temperatures will drop to end the week. Highs go from the upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, to the low 70s Friday and Saturday. Wake up temps will also be in the 40s and 50s.
7-Day forecast
The Source: Information in this article is from the FOX 26 Houston weather team.