Houston Weather: Sunday rain ahead of midweek cold front

The Brief Sunday will be cooler and cloudy with intermittent showers around Houston, while South Texas faces a Level 2 street flooding risk. Light shower chances linger through Monday before rain chances drop ahead of a midweek cold front. The late-week front will clear conditions, dropping daytime highs into the low 70s and morning lows into the 40s and 50s.



Sunday will be cloudy, rainy and cooler, with temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 60s. Some areas could see periods of on and off rain, especially west and south of Houston. The best chance for heavy rain and flooding will be across South Texas, where there is a Level 2 out of 4 risk for street flooding on Sunday.

Showers continue

A few showers are possible on Monday. With thick cloud over, afternoon highs stay in the upper 60s to the low 70s. Rain chances drop on Tuesday. A cold front is approaching the region late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Cool end to the week

Once our midweek front clears, temperatures will drop to end the week. Highs go from the upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, to the low 70s Friday and Saturday. Wake up temps will also be in the 40s and 50s.

7-Day forecast