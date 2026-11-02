Texas AG: Convicts arrested in Houston area for illegal voting

The Brief Multiple convicted felons were arrested in Montgomery County for allegedly voting illegally in Texas. The Texas Attorney General's Office says a citizen reported the incident on Oct. 27. The identity of those arrested has not been confirmed.



The Texas Attorney General's Office says they've arrested multiple convicted felons in the Houston area who are accused of voting illegally in the midterm election.

Houston-area felons accused of voting illegally

What we know:

According to officials, they received a tip from a citizen saying people who were either incarcerated, on parole, or on probation allegedly cast ballots in Harris County.

The office's Election Integrity Unit began an investigation, reviewing the individuals' voter registration records and checking if they voted in the 2026 election after verifying their identities.

Investigators reached out to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, who confirmed multiple people were on parole when they voted, making them ineligible under Texas law.

Arrest warrants were issued on Friday in Montgomery County for those identified so far in the investigation. Officers with the Attorney General's Office arrested those individuals.

What we don't know:

The identity of those arrested has not been confirmed.