Crystal Beach resident identified as pedestrian killed in SH-87 crash

A Crystal Beach man has been identified as the pedestrian killed in Saturday's crash on Highway 87.

Galveston County authorities blocked off the highway from Gulf Shores to Alberdie Drives that evening to address the incident.

Crystal Beach local killed in SH-87 crash

The county sheriff's office identified the pedestrian as 69-year-old Paul Brabazon. Officials say he was crossing the street with plates of food when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver involved remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The cause of the crash is still being determined. Detectives are looking for surveillance footage from the area to help with the investigation.

"The 𝗚𝗮𝗹𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝘆 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗳𝗳’𝘀 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲 extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Brabazon during this difficult time," officials said in the updated. "We recognize the profound impact of this tragic loss and extend our heartfelt sympathy to all those affected."