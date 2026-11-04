The Brief Enjoy another quiet and cool night A few showers are possible late Thursday Another front arrives this weekend



Fall weather continues with clear skies tonight that will allow temperatures to drop into the 50s for much of the Houston area. There could even be a few spots in the upper 40s north!

A few showers Thursday

Clouds increase late Thursday as Gulf moisture returns, bringing a few showers by late afternoon and Thursday night.

Rain chances will be higher near the coast, but most areas should stay rain-free for much of the day.

Cooler air returns Sunday

Friday and early Saturday look mostly sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the 70s. Showers will increase ahead of the next system Saturday evening and linger through the first half of Sunday.

Another cold front arrives Sunday, bringing cooler air, lower humidity and a brisk change for the start of next week.