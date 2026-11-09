Porter family of 5, including 3 children, killed in Seguin crash

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The Brief Five members of a Porter, Texas family, including three young children, were killed after an SUV plunged off an overpass in Seguin. Authorities reported that wet roads and rain were present when the vehicle went off Interstate 10 and landed on Farm to Market 725. The crash remains under active investigation by the Seguin Police Department.



A crash over the weekend in Central Texas has claimed the lives of a Houston-area family of five, including three young children.

Family killed in crash

What we know:

On Sunday around 1 p.m. the Seguin Police Department reported they were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 10 and FM 725 in Seguin.

A black Chevrolet Tahoe was going eastbound on I-10 when it left the highway, went off the overpass, and crashed onto FM 725 below.

Officers confirmed that it was raining, and the roadway was wet when the crash occurred. All five people inside the vehicle were pronounced dead.

They have been identified as Omar Lumbreras Oliva, 30, and Ana Deli Lumbreras, 31, both from Porter, Texas. The three children who lost their lives were a 13-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl, and a 3-year-old girl.

The Seguin Police Department continues to investigate the crash.