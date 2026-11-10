Deer Park Shelter in Place: Officials working Level 3 incident at Lubrizol Deer Park, H2S gas release involved

The Brief A shelter in place has been issued in Deer Park following a report of an odor from Lubrizol Deer Park. According to CAER, a chemical odor occurred at the facility around 6:20 p.m. According to Harris County Public Health, a gas release involving H2S has been reported at the Lubrizol facility in Deer Park.



A shelter in place has been issued in Deer Park following a report of an odor from Lubrizol Deer Park.

What we know:

According to CAER, a chemical odor occurred at the facility around 6:20 p.m.

Officials said residents are being asked to shelter in place as more information is being gathered.

According to Harris County Public Health, a gas release involving H2S has been reported at the Lubrizol facility in Deer Park.

In a statement to FOX 26 around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, Lubrizol stated, "Lubrizol is responding to an incident at our 41 Tidal Road facility that occurred during maintenance to an idled unit. Out of an abundance of caution, a Shelter in Place has been issued. We are coordinating with local authorities and encourage the community to follow their instructions."

Photo from the scene at Lubrizol plant in Deer Park

The City of Deer Park is asking residents to go indoors, close all windows, and wait for an all-clear on the shelter in place.

The City of La Porte has released a statement saying, "The City of La Porte is actively monitoring the shelter-in-place order issued by the City of Deer Park. At this time, no action is required for La Porte residents. Current winds are coming from the southeast, which is directing any released material away from our area. As a precaution, the La Porte Fire Department has been deployed along the Deer Park and La Porte boundary to conduct continuous air monitoring. Emergency management officials will continue to track conditions closely and provide updates as new information becomes available."

The City of Pasadena has also released a statement saying, "The City of Pasadena is monitoring the shelter-in-place issued by the City of Deer Park. Current winds are from the southeast, directing any released material away from Pasadena. The Fire Department is being deployed to conduct air monitoring along the Deer Park–Pasadena city boundary. We will continue monitoring conditions and provide updates as information becomes available."

What we don't know:

It's unclear what type of chemical odor is involved.

No word yet if there are any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.