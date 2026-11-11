Veteran who's national face of U.S. Vets Make Camo Your Cause, now helping other Vets battling substance abuse

The Brief Mitchell says he enlisted shortly after turning 17, served six years in the Army and became a corporal at 19. After leaving the military, he struggled with addiction and spent seven to eight years homeless in downtown Los Angeles. Now 33 years sober, Mitchell credits recovery and a safe environment provided by U.S. Vets, encouraging veterans and others to seek help.



Robert Mitchell was born on Veterans Day and turned 68 on Wednesday.

What they're saying:

Mitchell says he enlisted in the Army shortly after turning 17.

"I was living in South Central Los Angeles, and I saw the direction my life was heading," he said.

Mitchell says he spent six years in the Army and was a Corporal at 19.

"The Army promoted drinking, the military does that," he said.

Mitchell says he was drank heavily before enlisting and when he got out, he had addiction issues, spending seven to eight years homeless, in downtown Los Angeles.

Michell attributes his 33 years of sobriety to the recovery process.

"And the part U.S. Vets played in that, when I was engaged in the recovery process, I was in a safe place," he said. "I want everyone to know, Vets and non-Vets, they can actually get the help they need. They have to ask for it."

What you can do:

To find out more, go to USVets.org.