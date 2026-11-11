Houston weather: Sunny weather Thursday, rain to return this weekend

The Brief Drier Veterans Day after morning storms Sunshine and pleasant weather Thursday through Friday Weekend rain chance, then cooler air



PLEASANT AND MOSTLY DRY FOR REST OF VETERANS DAY

After early morning storms, weather conditions have dried out and improved for much of the area. Look for a 10 to 20% chance for a brief shower through early Wednesday night. The rest of Wednesday remains mostly cloudy and pleasant with temperatures in the 70s. Another weak cold front drops in late Wednesday night into early Thursday, but no rain is expected with it.

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A MOSTLY SUNNY STRETCH

Thursday may start with some clouds, but skies should clear quickly and humidity will drop. Thursday and Friday look mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the upper 70s and a couple of cooler nights in the low 50s.

RAIN RETURNS LATE WEEKEND

A few showers or storms may develop late Saturday and hang around much of Sunday as another front moves toward Southeast Texas. The timing is still uncertain, but expect the chance for downpours to possibly impact your weekend plans.

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