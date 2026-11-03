Mark Henry wins 2026 Galveston County judge election, secures fifth term
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GALVESTON, Texas - Republican Mark Henry has been reelected Galveston County judge after defeating Democrat Albert Al Smith in the Nov. 3 midterm election, according to the county's election results.
Election results: Who won Galveston County judge?
According to unofficial election results, Mark Henry received 57.18% of the vote, while Albert Al Smith received 42.82% of the vote.
Who is Mark Henry?
Henry's victory secures a fifth term in office as voters decide who will lead Galveston County for the next four years.
Henry was first elected Galveston County judge in 2010.
According to Henry's campaign website, his priorities include:
- Lower taxes
- Public safety
- Less government
- Emergency management
- Infrastructure
The Source: The information in this article comes from Mark Henry's campaign website, the supplied candidate information and Galveston County election results.