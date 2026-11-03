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The Brief Republican Mark Henry has won reelection as Galveston County judge, defeating Democratic challenger Albert Al Smith in the Nov. 3, 2026, midterm election. Henry, first elected county judge in 2010, has secured a fifth term leading Galveston County. Henry's campaign priorities include lowering taxes, strengthening public safety, reducing government, emergency management and improving infrastructure.



Republican Mark Henry has been reelected Galveston County judge after defeating Democrat Albert Al Smith in the Nov. 3 midterm election, according to the county's election results.

Election results: Who won Galveston County judge?

According to unofficial election results, Mark Henry received 57.18% of the vote, while Albert Al Smith received 42.82% of the vote.

Who is Mark Henry?

Henry's victory secures a fifth term in office as voters decide who will lead Galveston County for the next four years.

Henry was first elected Galveston County judge in 2010.

According to Henry's campaign website, his priorities include:

Lower taxes

Public safety

Less government

Emergency management

Infrastructure