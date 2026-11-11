Texas $1,500 relief payments proposal: What you should know

The Brief Senate Bill 297 would provide a one-time $1,500 payment per qualifying Texas household, with no income limit. The proposal would set aside $17 billion from the state’s Rainy Day Fund for payments and program costs. The plan still needs approval. If enacted, the goal would be to issue payments to verified households by the end of 2027.



A proposed Texas bill would give qualifying households a one-time $1,500 payment to help with rising everyday expenses.

Senate Bill 297, proposed by state Sen. Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio, points to increases in the cost of housing, food, electricity, transportation and insurance as reasons for providing relief.

The proposal still needs approval before any payments can be issued.

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Texas $1,500 relief proposal

What we know:

Who would qualify?

Under the bill, a household would need to have its usual residence in Texas on Jan. 1, 2027, and meet the state’s verification requirements.

The person representing the household would need to be at least 18 on that date or be an emancipated minor.

The payment would be $1,500 per household, not per person. Someone living alone could qualify, while people sharing a home would receive one payment for the household, regardless of whether they are related. The amount would not increase based on the number of people living there.

There would be no income limit. Eligibility would not depend on owning a home, having a job, paying property taxes or filing a tax return. Receiving public benefits would not disqualify a household.

The payment would not be a loan and generally would not need to be repaid, except in cases of fraud or duplicate payments.

Where would the money come from?

The bill would set aside $17 billion from the state’s Economic Stabilization Fund, commonly called the Rainy Day Fund, to cover payments and administration.

No more than 1% of that funding could be used to administer the program.

If the funding were insufficient to pay every qualifying household the full amount, the state comptroller would have to notify state leaders of the estimated shortfall.

FILE PHOTO. Texas State Capitol (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

How would people apply?

The Texas comptroller’s office would oversee the program and could use existing government records to identify qualifying households.

The bill also requires an accessible application process, including mail and in-person options in addition to any online method. A household could not be denied solely because it does not appear in an existing government database.

Documents such as a lease, utility record or school record could help establish residency. The bill also allows other evidence, including a sworn declaration.

The comptroller would have to establish rules for people experiencing homelessness, residents of group housing and others without a conventional street address.

Payments could be made by electronic transfer, check or another secure method selected by the recipient.

When could payments arrive?

There is no guaranteed payment date, and the proposal does not mean checks are on the way.

If the bill becomes law, it would direct the comptroller to begin issuing payments as soon as practical after it takes effect, with a goal of paying verified households by Dec. 31, 2027.

Applications would remain open through Dec. 31, 2028. Payments on timely applications could continue afterward until eligible claims are resolved, subject to available funding.

Lawmakers would still need to approve the proposal and its funding before the program could move forward.