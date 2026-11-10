Houston weather: Tuesday sees cooler temps, off and on rain possible

The Brief Cloudy and cool with Scattered Showers Today A Few Veterans Day Showers Clear with Chilly Nights Late Week



It's going to feel a bit like fall on Tuesday with cooler temperatures as some showers move across the area.

Cloudy and cool today

After another cool morning in the 50s, we'll stay cloudy with off and on showers and a stray thunderstorm possible. Highs could remain stuck in the upper 60s in many areas, and a chance of showers lingers for the evening commute. Take it slow on wet roads, because some places will stay slick through the day.

Front arrives Wednesday night

Veterans Day stays mostly cloudy and seasonable, with highs in the low to mid 70s and a few showers possible mainly south of I-10. A weak front moves through Wednesday night and drier, pleasant air settles in behind it, dropping lows into the upper 40s to mid 50s inland Thursday and Friday nights.

Brief weekend storms

Thursday through Saturday look sunny and comfortable, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but rain chances could return late Saturday into Sunday as moisture creeps back in ahead of the next area of low pressure. Rain could linger into the first half of Sunday, then next week is looking warmer than average.