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Baytown crime: Man killed, woman taken into custody following shooting

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 11, 2026 7:07 PM CST
Published November 11, 2026 7:07 PM CST

The Brief

    • A man is dead, and a woman is in custody following a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Baytown. 
    • According to officials, the shooting occurred just after 4:45 p.m., near the intersection of Cinnamon Lane and Old Oaks Drive, near West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road. 

BAYTOWN, Texas - A man is dead, and a woman is in custody following a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Baytown. 

What we know:

According to officials, the shooting occurred just after 4:45 p.m., near the intersection of Cinnamon Lane and Old Oaks Drive, near West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road. 

Officials said when officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound and began rendering aid. 

However, officials said, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Authorities said witnesses provided information indicating the suspect was inside a nearby residence. 

Officials said after SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team were called out to the scene, a female suspect walked out of the residence and was taken into custody. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any victim or suspect information. 

The motive behind the shooting is unknown. 

The Source: Information for this story comes from Baytown officials. 

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