Baytown crime: Man killed, woman taken into custody following shooting

The Brief A man is dead, and a woman is in custody following a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Baytown. According to officials, the shooting occurred just after 4:45 p.m., near the intersection of Cinnamon Lane and Old Oaks Drive, near West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road.



A man is dead, and a woman is in custody following a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Baytown.

What we know:

According to officials, the shooting occurred just after 4:45 p.m., near the intersection of Cinnamon Lane and Old Oaks Drive, near West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road.

Officials said when officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound and began rendering aid.

However, officials said, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said witnesses provided information indicating the suspect was inside a nearby residence.

Officials said after SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team were called out to the scene, a female suspect walked out of the residence and was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any victim or suspect information.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.