Baytown crime: Man killed, woman taken into custody following shooting
BAYTOWN, Texas - A man is dead, and a woman is in custody following a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Baytown.
What we know:
According to officials, the shooting occurred just after 4:45 p.m., near the intersection of Cinnamon Lane and Old Oaks Drive, near West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road.
Officials said when officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound and began rendering aid.
However, officials said, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said witnesses provided information indicating the suspect was inside a nearby residence.
Officials said after SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team were called out to the scene, a female suspect walked out of the residence and was taken into custody.
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide any victim or suspect information.
The motive behind the shooting is unknown.
The Source: Information for this story comes from Baytown officials.