SpaceX Starship to blast of from Texas base Friday

The Brief SpaceX’s massive Starship is scheduled to blast off from the company’s base in South Texas on Friday. The launch window opens at 4:45 p.m. CT and lasts for 75 minutes. SpaceX aims for this to be the first time that both Starship and the Super Heavy rocket it rides on return to the launch site.



SpaceX’s massive Starship is set to blast off from the company’s base in South Texas on Friday evening.

Timeline:

The launch window for Flight 15 opens at 4:45 p.m. CT and lasts for 75 minutes.

The company aims for this to be the first time that both Starship and the Super Heavy Rocket that it rides to space on return to the launch site.

The plan calls for a flight that lasts about 22 hours. Starship will orbit Earth 14 times and deploy 26 Starlink V3 satellites.

SpaceX said that if Starship can’t return to the launch site, there are several opportunities for it to de-orbit and splashdown in the ocean.

FOX Local will offer a livestream of the launch in this story. Check back later.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Onlookers gaze at the giant "Starship" rocket ahead of its 15th test flight. (Christina Horsten/picture alliance) From: Getty Images

Flight 15 comes less than 2 months after Flight 14

The backstory:

Starship’s Flight 14 in September saw the spacecraft achieve orbit of Earth and the deployment of Starlink satellites.

However, the mission was cut short and Starship was forced to splashdown in the Pacific Ocean about three hours after launch.

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Starship’s importance to SpaceX

What's next:

The ultimate goal of Elon Musk’s SpaceX is to use Starship to carry settlers to Mars.

Before that long-term goal, the company will be part of NASA’s Artemis III mission slated for the summer of 2027. That flight will test a complex orbital docking exercise between an Orion capsule used by NASA to send astronauts to the Moon and lunar landers from SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Moon.

Artemis IV, slated for no sooner than 2028, aims to send humans back to the Moon’s surface.