Woman hit, killed by U-Haul in Humble; boyfriend sought for questioning

The Brief A woman was reportedly struck by a U-Haul early Friday in an area close to Homestead and Old Humble Roads. Witnesses reportedly heard the victim arguing with her boyfriend before the hit-and-run was reported. Detectives are looking to interview the boyfriend as a person of interest.



A woman was reportedly hit and killed by a U-Haul early Friday morning in the Humble area. Detectives are now looking to question the woman's boyfriend about the incident.

Humble hit-and-run: Woman killed, detectives looking for boyfriend

What we know:

Harris County deputies were called at around 5:15 a.m. Friday to Ravendale Road, close to Old Humble and Homestead Roads. Officials say they were told about a woman being struck by a U-Haul truck and lying in the roadway.

Deputies found the woman, identified as 35-year-old Amber Mauceli, unresponsive at the scene. She was later pronounced deceased.

During an investigation at the scene, it was reported that witnesses heard Mauceli arguing with her boyfriend outside minutes before the 911 call. The boyfriend is said to be a person of interest, and detectives are looking to interview him.

What we don't know:

Officials did not name the victim's boyfriend.

Other details on the incident are not available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case can call one of the following agencies:

Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit: 713-274-9100

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)