Baytown SWAT suspect arrested, accused of fatally shooting her neighbor

The Brief A Baytown woman has been charged with manslaughter for allegedly killing her neighbor. Police say the suspect shot the victim during an argument on Wednesday. A SWAT scene ensued after the woman reportedly went back inside her house following the shooting.



A woman has been arrested following a SWAT scene in Baytown on Wednesday.

Officials say the scene escalated after the suspect shot and killed her neighbor.

Baytown shooting, SWAT scene: Woman arrested, charged

What we know:

Baytown Police say 28-year-old Angelica Chavez has been charged with manslaughter for the death of 35-year-old Jaron Collins.

(Photo courtesy of the Baytown Police Department)

The shooting was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday on Cinnamon Lane off West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road and Parsley Avenue.

Police say Chavez and Collins were involved in an argument in the street when Chavez allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the man. Collins was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Chavez reportedly went back inside her home after the shooting, prompting the SWAT scene. She was eventually taken into custody.

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What we don't know:

Other details about the incident and Chavez's arrest are not available at this time.