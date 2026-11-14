Houston weather: Cool, windy for Saturday before Sunday storms roll in

The Brief Splendid Saturday but Soggy Sunday FOX 26 Storm Alert Sunday: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Cooler Days After Front Passes Through



Enjoy the sun today! Widespread rain and storms are likely for much of Sunday as another cold front moves toward Southeast Texas.

Nice start to the weekend

Saturday started off with temperatures in the low to mid 50s, a couple of spots keeping wake-up temps in the high 40s.

Enjoy some sun, with temperatures climbing to the low 70s by the afternoon!

Some clouds could get thicker throughout the day, with a few showers late afternoon. Wind gusts registering over 20mph at times has the National Weather Service issuing Gale Warnings for our coast during the day both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday FOX 26 Storm Alert

Downpours are expected to move across the Greater Houston area by midday Sunday.

Southeast Texas is under a 1/5 risk for a strong to severe storm. We could see 2–4" of localized heavy rain with isolated higher amounts.

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Cooler week after Sunday's front

By Monday morning, temperatures will once again take a dip into the 50s, with highs only around 60 degrees Monday afternoon. Rain should quickly move out by early Monday, making way for a mostly dry day.

Temperatures will also stay on the chilly side for Tuesday morning with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 60s Tuesday afternoon.