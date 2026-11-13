Worker suffers 'electrical injury' in Tomball neighborhood
TOMBALL, Texas - A worker reportedly suffered an "electrical injury" while on the job in a Tomball neighborhood on Friday.
First responders reported to Madera Canyon Lane in a neighborhood near Highways 249 and 99.
Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say the worker was sent to a hospital for treatment. There is no update on the person's condition or what happened.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office