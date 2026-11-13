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Worker suffers 'electrical injury' in Tomball neighborhood

By
FOX 26 Houston
Tomball
Published November 13, 2026 4:15 PM CST
Published November 13, 2026 4:15 PM CST

TOMBALL, Texas - A worker reportedly suffered an "electrical injury" while on the job in a Tomball neighborhood on Friday.

First responders reported to Madera Canyon Lane in a neighborhood near Highways 249 and 99.

Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say the worker was sent to a hospital for treatment. There is no update on the person's condition or what happened.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office

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