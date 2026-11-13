Houston weather: Warm, sunny Friday; FOX 26 Storm Alert on Sunday

The Brief Cool Morning And Sunny Afternoon Friday FOX 26 Storm Alert Sunday: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Cooler Next Week Behind Front



The weekend is starting off pleasantly considering it's Friday the 13th. However, the sunshine won't last all weekend as we see some storms develop.

Mostly sunny stretch continues

Temperatures will be dipping to the 40s and 50s this morning thanks to clear skies. Friday looks mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the upper 70s and a cool night in the low 50s. Some cities, mainly north of Houston, will dip into the 40s, so grab a light jacket for the early morning hours.

Sunday FOX 26 Storm Alert

Spotty showers or storms may develop late Saturday and interrupt your outdoor plans. More widespread rain and storms are likely much of Sunday as another cold front moves toward Southeast Texas. The timing is still uncertain, but expect the chance for downpours to possibly impact your weekend plans.

Southeast Texas is also under a 1/4 risk for street flooding on Sunday. We could see 2-4" of localized heavy rain. There is also a 1/5 risk for a strong thunderstorm or two.

Cooler next week behind Sunday's front

By Monday morning, temperatures will once again take a dip into the 50s, with highs only in the low 60s Monday afternoon. Rain should quickly move out by early Monday making way for a mostly dry day. Temperatures will also stay on the chilly side for Tuesday morning with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 60s Tuesday afternoon.