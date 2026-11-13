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Shooting kills one in Houston's Fifth Ward

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 13, 2026 12:48 PM CST
Published November 13, 2026 12:48 PM CST

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway in Houston's Fifth Ward following a deadly shooting that happened Friday morning.

Houston Fifth Ward: Deadly shooting near I-69

The shooting was reported at around 10:30 a.m. Friday on Staples Street off Liberty Road, just east of I-69.

Police say a male victim was found shot at the scene. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced deceased.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: Houston Police and Fire departments

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