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The Brief Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa plans to fire TEA Commissioner Mike Morath and end state takeovers in January, potentially returning Houston ISD to local control. Current HISD leaders are preparing a transition package and will not lock in takeover-era reforms ahead of the handover. Parents are hopeful that returning power to the elected board will restore stability after widespread staff turnover.



A shift in leadership at the state Capitol could soon bring an early end to the state’s takeover of the Houston Independent School District (HISD), prompting current district leaders to begin preparing for a potential handover of power.

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa campaigned on several key education platforms, including a promise to fire current Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath on day one and end state takeovers of school districts altogether.

Current board prepares transition package

What we know:

During a Thursday night HISD Board of Managers meeting, Board President Ric Campo addressed the potential leadership change, noting that district staff are actively assembling a comprehensive transition package. According to Campo, the materials will cover everything returning trustees need to know about the district—including operations, budgets, and finance—to ensure they have the information required to do their best work once reinstated.

Campo emphasized that the current board will not attempt to permanently lock in changes made since the state intervened in 2023, stating that the future direction of the district belongs to its elected leaders.

"We will not try to codify any reforms implemented during the takeover. Those decisions belong to whoever governs next, which will be the elected trustees," Campo said during the meeting. "We will respect whatever decision the governor-elect and the next education commissioner make about the timing and the structure of the transition. Our commitment does not change: the transition must never come at the expense of Houston students."

Elected trustees ready to step in

If the takeover ends following Hinojosa's inauguration in January, governance will return to the nine-member elected Board of Trustees.

Three of those nine members will be serving their first term, having been elected in 2025 following the initial 2023 state takeover.

Parents express hope for stability and change

What they're saying:

Parents who spoke during Thursday night’s meeting expressed optimism that Hinojosa will follow through on her campaign promises, citing a desire for greater stability across Houston campuses.

One HISD parent and longtime educator noted the historic nature of the election, pointing out that for the first time in 34 years—since former Governor Ann Richards—a winning gubernatorial candidate placed public education at the forefront of her agenda.

"Six of the elected trustees have taught in a public school classroom. That gives me hope," the parent said. "And voters across this state have affirmed that public education is a human right, that Democratic control of our public schools matters. That gives me hope."

While acknowledging the challenges ahead, parents emphasized the need to rebuild trust and consistency for students after significant staff turnover during the state-run era.

"The departure of thousands of teachers, counselors, social workers, nurses, librarians, and campus leaders has disrupted the relationships children depend upon. Our kids deserve to know that the adults who care for them today will be there tomorrow, next week, and next year," another parent told the board. "Now, I'm optimistic about what comes next—not because the work will be easy, oh no, but because I am buoyed by a city that went to the polls and chose community over chaos."

What's next:

Until Hinojosa officially takes office in January and moves to replace TEA Commissioner Mike Morath, the current HISD Board of Managers will continue to oversee the district and conduct business as usual.