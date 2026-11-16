Travel expert warns delays could continue for days after nationwide ground stop

The Brief Travelers are still dealing with flight delays and cancellations following Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop, which disrupted air travel across the country. The ground stop was lifted after more than four hours Friday night. Officials expect flights across the United States to return to normal operations by the end of Sunday. A travel expert says it could take additional days for airlines to get back on schedule.



Travelers are still dealing with flight delays and cancellations following Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop, which disrupted air travel across the country.

Nationwide ground stop

What we know:

The ground stop was lifted after more than four hours Friday night. Officials expected flights across the United States to return to normal operations by the end of Sunday, but a travel expert says it could take additional days for airlines to get back on schedule.

At George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, hundreds of flights were delayed and dozens were canceled Sunday.

According to FlightAware, Bush Airport saw more than 400 flight delays and around 50 cancellations throughout the day.

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What they're saying:

"It was a disaster, total disaster. I’m hoping today that there’s no delay and take off," said traveler Mari Kottaka.

Clint Henderson with The Points Guy says Friday’s disruption was particularly unusual, marking only the third time a nationwide ground stop had shut down all air traffic in the United States for several hours.

"For only the third time, we saw a nationwide ground stop that shut down all of air traffic in the United States for several hours. It’s really unusual," Henderson said.

Henderson says the ripple effects are still being felt, with more than 17,000 canceled flights reported nationwide.

"It’s taking days now to get everything back on track. We’re up to more than 17,000 canceled flights, so it has just been a real mess, and it’s going to take a few more days still to dig out from this," he said.

For travelers who were impacted, Henderson recommends holding on to receipts for any additional expenses.

Airlines generally aren’t required to reimburse passengers for hotels, meals or transportation when cancellations and delays are caused by extraordinary circumstances outside their control.

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"So essentially, if it’s a so-called act of God, then the airlines do not have to compensate you for long delays or cancellations. They don’t have to pay for your hotel room. They don’t have to pay for food and drinks or transportation costs," Henderson explained.

However, he says some airlines have voluntarily reimbursed travelers following major disruptions. Certain travel credit cards may also offer trip delay or cancellation protection.

Henderson says travelers should continue to expect delays and cancellations Sunday and Monday.

Looking ahead, he believes operations should be back to normal by Thanksgiving week.

"So I do think that this will all be resolved by Thanksgiving week. So I think folks can breathe a little easier, but my same advice applies. Have a backup plan," Henderson said.

What you can do:

He recommends travelers download their airline’s app, monitor their flight status and be prepared to rebook if necessary. He also suggests keeping airline customer service numbers handy and reaching out through social media if they’re unable to get through by phone.

Henderson says one silver lining is that the nationwide ground stop happened before Thanksgiving week, one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

He encourages anyone traveling over the holidays to keep a close eye on their reservations and have a backup plan in case of additional disruptions.