Houston weather: Leftover showers, cool temps start the new week

The Brief Showers Continue Sunday Night Cool and Clear Tuesday & Wednesday Rain Returns Next Weekend



The rain will linger around Southeast Texas Sunday night and into early Monday morning.

Overnight showers

The severe threat will not be a concern and the flooding threat also expires, but light rain will be around. There could be some rain for the early commute, so be cautious on the slick roadways.

Cooler behind Sunday's front

By Monday morning, temperatures will once again take a dip into the upper 40s, with highs only around 60 degrees Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will also stay on the chilly side for Tuesday morning with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 60s Tuesday afternoon.

Look for lots of sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday with the transition to a rainy pattern starting on Thursday.