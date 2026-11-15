Harris County deputies detain woman after man is found fatally shot

The Brief A man was found fatally shot inside a north Harris County home on Sunday morning. Precinct 4 deputies detained a woman at the scene for questioning. The identities of those involved and the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown as the investigation continues.



A man was found fatally shot inside a home in north Harris County on Sunday morning, and a woman has been detained for questioning, authorities said.

North Harris County fatal shootings

What we know:

Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 responded to a home in the 23500 block of Breckenridge Forest Drive following reports of a man bleeding inside the home, according to Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found the man dead from a gunshot wound, officials said. A woman was detained at the scene for questioning.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the victim or the woman, nor did they share details about what led up to the shooting. Investigators remained at the residence Sunday morning, and the investigation is ongoing.