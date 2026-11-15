Harris County deputies detain woman after man is found fatally shot
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was found fatally shot inside a home in north Harris County on Sunday morning, and a woman has been detained for questioning, authorities said.
North Harris County fatal shootings
What we know:
Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 responded to a home in the 23500 block of Breckenridge Forest Drive following reports of a man bleeding inside the home, according to Constable Mark Herman’s Office.
Upon arrival, deputies found the man dead from a gunshot wound, officials said. A woman was detained at the scene for questioning.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the victim or the woman, nor did they share details about what led up to the shooting. Investigators remained at the residence Sunday morning, and the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Harris County Constable Precinct 4.