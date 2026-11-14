Baytown gas leak prompts evacuations, road closure

The Brief First responders are blocking off the intersection of Garth and Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Roads. The leak started after a construction crew reportedly struck a gas line. Nearby businesses have been evacuated as a precaution.



A large gas leak has been reported in Baytown, leading to businesses being evacuated and police blocking off the area.

Baytown gas leak

What we know:

The leak was reported at the intersection of Garth and Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Roads. The Baytown Police and Fire Departments posted on social media about the gas leak shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a construction crew struck a gas line while digging, causing the gas leak.

The intersection is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Businesses in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.

The Fire Department has reportedly brought in hazardous materials units.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.