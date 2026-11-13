Minor accused of stabbing man, threatening deputy in Spring
SPRING, Texas - A minor was arrested Thursday night in north Harris County after allegedly stabbing an adult.
Spring crime: Minor arrested following stabbing
What we know:
Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say there was an altercation Thursday night on Leaflet Lane off I-45 and Cypresswood Drive.
An underage suspect reportedly stabbed a man during an argument. The man has since been taken to a hospital for treatment.
Officials say the suspect was placed in custody, then the minor allegedly threatened a deputy.
The juvenile is said to be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and retaliation on a public servant.
What we don't know:
The suspect is not identified.
There are no other details available about the incident.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office