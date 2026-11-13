Minor accused of stabbing man, threatening deputy in Spring

The Brief Constable deputies were called to a neighborhood off I-45 and Cypresswood Drive on Thursday night. An underage suspect reportedly stabbed a man during an argument. The suspect then allegedly threatened a deputy after being placed into custody.



A minor was arrested Thursday night in north Harris County after allegedly stabbing an adult.

Spring crime: Minor arrested following stabbing

What we know:

Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say there was an altercation Thursday night on Leaflet Lane off I-45 and Cypresswood Drive.

An underage suspect reportedly stabbed a man during an argument. The man has since been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say the suspect was placed in custody, then the minor allegedly threatened a deputy.

The juvenile is said to be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and retaliation on a public servant.

What we don't know:

The suspect is not identified.

There are no other details available about the incident.