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Minor accused of stabbing man, threatening deputy in Spring

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 13, 2026 1:42 PM CST
Published November 13, 2026 1:42 PM CST

The Brief

    • Constable deputies were called to a neighborhood off I-45 and Cypresswood Drive on Thursday night.
    • An underage suspect reportedly stabbed a man during an argument. 
    • The suspect then allegedly threatened a deputy after being placed into custody.

SPRING, Texas - A minor was arrested Thursday night in north Harris County after allegedly stabbing an adult.

Spring crime: Minor arrested following stabbing

What we know:

Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say there was an altercation Thursday night on Leaflet Lane off I-45 and Cypresswood Drive.

An underage suspect reportedly stabbed a man during an argument. The man has since been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say the suspect was placed in custody, then the minor allegedly threatened a deputy.

The juvenile is said to be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and retaliation on a public servant.

What we don't know:

The suspect is not identified.

There are no other details available about the incident.

The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office

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