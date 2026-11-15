Pedestrian found dead on I-69 in Splendora

The Brief Police say they were called about a pedestrian on the highway early Sunday morning, but they didn't see her at the scene. A second call came in about a pedestrian lying on the highway. Officers determined this was the same pedestrian from the first call. The driver who struck the pedestrian will not be charged at this time.



Splendora police are working to speak to loved ones of a pedestrian who was found dead on I-69 early Sunday morning.

Splendora: Pedestrian killed on I-69

What we know:

Police say they were called at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday about a female pedestrian walking on Highway 69. Officers responded to the call, but couldn't find the person in the area.

Shortly before 7 a.m., there was another call about a female lying in a turn lane along the highway. Police found a deceased female at the scene and determined that she was the same person mentioned in the first call.

The driver who struck the pedestrian called police, returned to the scene, and shared dashcam footage of the incident.

Based on the initial investigation, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office decided not to file criminal charges at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified as of this report.