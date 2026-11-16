The Brief Chilly nights this week Sunny, pleasant days Few showers this weekend



CHILLY AFTER DARK

Clear skies and dry air will bring several chilly nights this week, with lows dipping into the 40s in parts of the Houston area. Nights gradually turn milder later in the week.

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GORGEOUS WEEK AHEAD

With dry air in place, get ready for more pleasant afternoons, with temperatures rising from the 60s Tuesday into the 70s by midweek. In fact, we will be near 80 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

FEW WEEKEND SHOWERS

The next rain chance looks to hold off until the weekend. Right now, it just looks like a chance for a few showers and not a weekend washout. But we will keep you updated as many folks will start their holiday travel towards the end of the work week and into this weekend.