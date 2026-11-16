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The Brief Joshuah Ray Valencia, 18, is facing two charges related to a deadly Midtown Houston crash. One man died in the crash, and three others were injured. Police say Valencia initially left the scene of the crash and showed signs of intoxication.



An 18-year-old man is facing charges after a deadly Midtown crash over the weekend.

Records show Joshuah Ray Valencia has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid in an accident resulting in death.

The backstory:

The crash occurred around 4:20 a.m. Sunday on Fannin Street near I-69.

According to police, Valencia was driving a Chevrolet Silverado when he ran a red light and struck a Kia Optima. The man driving the Kia died at the scene.

Police say Valencia and one of his passengers got out of the Silverado and left the scene.

Three other passengers in the Silverado were taken to the hospital with injuries that were reportedly not life-threatening.

Police say Valencia and the other passenger were later located and brought back to the scene of the crash. Valencia allegedly showed signs of intoxication and was charged in the crash.

What we don't know:

The man who died in the crash has not been publicly identified.