The Brief A 35-year-old man riding a bicycle was shot multiple times and killed by two suspects in Houston's Greater Third Ward. Rodtayvon Jerome Shields, 24, was arrested and charged with capital murder. A second suspect, 20-year-old Jaylen Hill, is also charged with capital murder but remains on the run.



Two men are now facing capital murder charges after a bicyclist was shot and killed in Houston's Greater Third Ward back in October.

Houston police say Rodtayvon Jerome Shields, 24, and Jaylen Hill, 20, are both charged in the Oct. 30 murder of 35-year-old Christopher Pasahow.

Rodtayvon Jerome Shields (left) and Jaylen Hill (right)

Deadly shooting on Callie Street

What we know:

HPD Lieutenant Pulido said around 11:40 p.m., Pasahow was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Callie Street and Roslie Street, just north of the University of Houston campus.

Two men wearing hoodies approached Pasahow and began shooting at him, officials reported. Pasahow was shot five times, Lt. Pulido said: once in the head, once in the groin, once in the leg, and twice in the torso. Witnesses told police they saw and heard the shooting.

Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene and took him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, Shields and Hill were identified as the suspects. Both men face capital murder charges. Shields was arrested on Nov. 11 and booked into the Harris County Jail. Hill is currently not in custody and is wanted by police.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jaylen Hill is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.