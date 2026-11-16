The Brief United Airlines has resolved a system-wide outage that affected the airline on Monday afternoon. The systemwide outage was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Many passengers took to social media confirming their flights have been delayed or grounded due to the outage. The cause of the outage is unknown. No word yet on when the system will be restored.



United Airlines has confirmed they've resolved a widespread outage that affected flights on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

According to a statement from United on Monday afternoon, "We have resolved a technology issue that delayed flight departures. While some flights were delayed, there was no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights. There is no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue."

The backstory:

The outage began around 3:30 p.m. Monday. In a post on X, United Airlines said they were working to restore service as quickly as possible.

In the statement, United Airlines said, "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. We're aware of the widespread system outage, and our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience while we work through this. Please check back with us for updates, and keep an eye on your flight status through the United app or at http://united.com. Thanks for bearing with us!"

United Airlines has confirmed that the issue is not impacting flights in progress or on United Express flights.

What we don't know:

The cause of outage is unknown.

What you can do:

If you are traveling United, you're encouraged to reach out to the airline before heading to the airport to make sure you're aware of any flight concerns.