The Brief Joshua Winkelmann, 36, died days after being shot at a Houston apartment complex on Bering Drive. Investigators say the late-night shooting happened after Winkelmann walked into the wrong apartment. The investigation is now being referred to a Harris County Grand Jury.



A deadly late-night shooting after an apartment mix-up in the Greater Uptown area has been referred to a Harris County Grand Jury.

The Houston Police Department reported Joshua Winkelmann, 36, died days after he was shot while trying to get into the wrong apartment last month.

Bering Drive shooting

The backstory:

In the early morning hours on Oct. 29, police were called to an apartment complex on Bering Drive in the Galleria area around 2:35 a.m. Officers arrived to find Winkelmann suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to detectives, Winkelmann, who lives at the complex, was returning from a Halloween party. They say he may have been intoxicated, and entered the wrong apartment. The resident fired a single shot, hitting the man in the upper body.

Houston Fire Department paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, and he was pronounced dead on Nov. 6.

The shooter did not flee the area. They remained at the scene following the incident and were interviewed by investigators.

What's next:

After reviewing the details and consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, HPD detectives determined the case will be handed over to a Harris County Grand Jury.

Resident recounts encounter to FOX 26

What they're saying:

Inside the second-floor apartment, a father was asleep on the couch while his girlfriend and their one-year-old child were in the bedroom.

He woke up to the sound of someone rattling his doorknob, kicking the door frame, and insisting the home was his. Fearing an intruder, the resident grabbed his firearm, looked through the peephole, and saw a man outside.

Speaking to FOX 26, the resident, who asked not to be identified, described the moments that led up to the gunfire:

"He’s like, 'This is my house.' I’m like, 'This is not your house, bro,' and then he’s trying to bum-rush in," the resident said.

The resident says neither he nor his girlfriend recognized the man.

"After he hit me, he tried to take me down or whatever – and that’s when I ended up shooting him," he said.

Dig deeper:

Here are previous FOX 26 reports on the incident: