The Brief 48-year-old Jason Watford waived his right to a probable cause hearing during a brief appearance in a Galveston federal courtroom on Monday. A former federal prosecutor notes that defense attorneys often waive these hearings when the evidence already meets the low probable cause threshold, avoiding unnecessary court time. Watford remains held in federal custody as prosecutors continue building their case to present to a federal grand jury for an indictment.



A 48-year-old Texas man facing a federal murder charge in the death of his wife aboard an MSC Seascape cruise ship made a brief appearance in a Galveston federal courtroom on Monday, where his defense attorney waived his right to a probable cause hearing.

Jason Watford walked into court wearing a green jumpsuit. With the waiver entered on the record, Watford will remain in federal custody while federal prosecutors continue building their case to present to a grand jury.

Why defense attorneys waive probable cause hearings

Waiving a preliminary probable cause hearing is not an admission of guilt. Instead, legal experts say it is often a strategic calculation in federal cases.

A former federal prosecutor explained that the legal threshold to establish probable cause is relatively low compared to the standard required for a conviction at trial. For the sake of professionalism and to avoid wasting judicial resources, a defense attorney will often waive the hearing when they already know the government's evidence is sufficient to clear that initial bar.

Timeline of events aboard the MSC Seascape

According to federal charging documents, investigators pieced together the following sequence of events from surveillance footage, crew interviews, and statements Watford allegedly made to FBI agents:

Sunday, Nov. 8 (~4:00 p.m.): The MSC Seascape departs the Port of Galveston.

Sunday Evening: Jason and Susan Watford allegedly get into an argument at dinner, which continues after they return to their cabin.

Inside the Cabin: According to what Watford told FBI investigators, he struck and strangled his wife for several minutes inside the room. The FBI also noted that a child is believed to have been present, though the child was unharmed.

Just after 9:00 p.m.: A cruise ship housekeeper knocking to deliver towels sees blood on Watford and spots Susan lying unresponsive on the cabin floor. The housekeeper leaves to get help.

Aftermath in the Hallway: Ship surveillance footage shows Watford changing into clean clothes and sitting in the hallway scrolling through his phone.

Monday, Nov. 9: The cruise ship turns back and returns to the Port of Galveston, where federal authorities take Watford into custody.

What Happens Next in the Case

Watford remains behind bars in federal custody. With the preliminary hearing waived, the case now moves toward a federal grand jury, where prosecutors will present their evidence to seek a formal indictment.