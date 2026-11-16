The Brief Five reptiles, including four snakes and a bearded dragon, were stolen during a break-in at Club Westside in West Houston early Sunday morning. All five animals were recovered from a vacant apartment Sunday night after a tip from the community. Owner Linda McIngvale says the property has been targeted before. The people accused of the theft had not been apprehended as of Monday afternoon, and stolen tools and equipment remain missing.



Five reptiles stolen during a weekend break-in at a West Houston recreation club are back home after a tip from the community helped lead to their recovery. However, the club's owner says the people responsible have not been apprehended, and she believes they have targeted the property before.

Linda McIngvale, owner of Club Westside on Wilcrest Drive near Briar Forest Drive, told FOX 26 that four snakes and a bearded dragon were taken early Sunday morning, November 15, along with tools and equipment used to care for the facility's animals.

The reptiles were recovered Sunday night from a vacant apartment, but other stolen property remains missing.

What we know:

McIngvale says employees arrived at Club Westside around 7 a.m. Sunday and discovered a shattered glass door and several open reptile enclosures.

Initially, staff searched the building, hoping the animals had simply escaped after their enclosures were opened.

However, a review of surveillance footage revealed that the animals had been taken.

According to McIngvale, the video shows individuals gathering the reptiles, placing them into a plastic bin normally used to soak the snakes, and carrying them out of the facility.

The missing animals included four snakes and a bearded dragon.

McIngvale says the individuals seen in the surveillance images are responsible for the break-in.

After the club shared images online through Grizzy's Hood News, McIngvale says she began receiving messages from people who claimed to recognize the individuals pictured.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, she received a message from someone who knew where the reptiles were being kept.

By approximately 9 p.m., all five animals had been recovered from a vacant apartment.

Among the missing reptiles was Sunny, an albino ball python McIngvale says came to Club Westside through a rescue.

During an interview with FOX 26, McIngvale held Sunny and described the snake as one of her favorites.

"She is probably the friendliest snake we have here," McIngvale said. "I mean, she is amazing."

McIngvale says she was particularly concerned about the animals being kept outside their temperature and humidity-controlled enclosures. She feared they could suffer if they were left somewhere without adequate heat.

When the animals were recovered, McIngvale says they were cool to the touch but appeared to be in good condition.

By Monday morning, she said their temperatures had returned to normal and all five appeared to be doing well.

The reptiles were not the only items taken during the break-in.

McIngvale says the intruders also stole drills, tool kits and specialized equipment used by a worker who cares for the giraffes' hooves.

Unlike the reptiles, those items have not been recovered.

The break-in also left the facility with a damaged glass door.

The backstory:

McIngvale says this is not the first time the property has been targeted.

According to McIngvale, an earlier incident involved a bearded dragon being taken and later returned. She also described previous activity involving the club's giraffe barn.

McIngvale says she has received information from community members who claim to recognize the individuals and have seen them stealing from other businesses in the area.

Those claims have not been independently verified by FOX 26, and it is unclear whether investigators have formally connected the incidents.

Club Westside is home to a collection of exotic animals, including giraffes and reptiles, which are part of its animal ambassador program.

McIngvale says her primary concern is protecting those animals from further harm.

"The tools are irrelevant when you compare it to the animals," she told FOX 26.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear who is responsible for the break-in or whether investigators have identified the individuals captured on surveillance video.

McIngvale says she believes the same people have been involved in previous incidents at Club Westside, but police have not independently confirmed a connection.

The total value of the stolen tools and equipment has not been established.

McIngvale also says she is waiting for an estimate to determine how much it will cost to repair the damaged glass door.

It is not yet clear whether the reptiles underwent veterinary examinations following their recovery.

What's next:

McIngvale says she spoke with a Houston police officer Monday morning who was working to locate the individuals believed to be responsible.

She hopes the people involved will face consequences, particularly because of her concerns about the treatment of animals at the facility.

At the time of FOX 26's interview Monday, McIngvale said no one had been apprehended in connection with the break-in.

FOX 26 has not independently confirmed any arrests or charges.

While Sunny and the other reptiles are safely back in their enclosures, the investigation continues, and the stolen tools and equipment remain missing.

For McIngvale, the animals' recovery is a relief, but she hopes those responsible will be identified before another incident occurs.