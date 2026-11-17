The Brief RodeoHouston has released its 2027 nightly concert genre calendar. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs March 2–21, 2027. Individual entertainers will be announced later, and tickets are not yet on sale.



The 2027 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is still months away, but we’re getting a hint about who will be taking to the star stage.

RodeoHouston released the genre calendar for the concert each night.

The event will run from March 2 through March 21 in 2027.

2027 Genre Calendar

March 2: Country

March 3: Rock

March 4: Country

March 5: R&B

March 6: Country

March 7: Christian

March 8: Country

March 9: Latin

March 10: Country

March 11: Country

March 12: Country

March 13: Country

March 14: Regional Mexican

March 15: Pop

March 16: Country

March 17: Christian

March 18: Country

March 19: Country

March 20: Country

March 21: Country

2027 RodeoHouston lineup

What's next:

The entertainers performing each night will be announced on Jan. 7.

Individual tickets go on sale Jan. 14. Prices start at $35.

Guess the Lineup contest

What you can do:

RodeoHouston is bringing back the "Guess the Lineup" contest, giving fans a chance to predict which entertainers will be performing.

The contest begins at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 and runs through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3.

Fans can enter once per day per email address at rodeohouston.com/guess-the-lineup.

One winner will receive a private suite for 18 guests, including food, beverages and five single-day

parking passes for one night of their choosing, with the final date selected from their top five

preferred nights based on availability.