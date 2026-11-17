2027 Houston Rodeo genre calendar released: What to know about the concert lineup
HOUSTON - The 2027 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is still months away, but we’re getting a hint about who will be taking to the star stage.
RodeoHouston released the genre calendar for the concert each night.
The event will run from March 2 through March 21 in 2027.
2027 Genre Calendar
March 2: Country
March 3: Rock
March 4: Country
March 5: R&B
March 6: Country
March 7: Christian
March 8: Country
March 9: Latin
March 10: Country
March 11: Country
March 12: Country
March 13: Country
March 14: Regional Mexican
March 15: Pop
March 16: Country
March 17: Christian
March 18: Country
March 19: Country
March 20: Country
March 21: Country
2027 RodeoHouston lineup
What's next:
The entertainers performing each night will be announced on Jan. 7.
Individual tickets go on sale Jan. 14. Prices start at $35.
Guess the Lineup contest
What you can do:
RodeoHouston is bringing back the "Guess the Lineup" contest, giving fans a chance to predict which entertainers will be performing.
The contest begins at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 and runs through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3.
Fans can enter once per day per email address at rodeohouston.com/guess-the-lineup.
One winner will receive a private suite for 18 guests, including food, beverages and five single-day
parking passes for one night of their choosing, with the final date selected from their top five
preferred nights based on availability.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.