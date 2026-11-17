The Brief Fulshear City Council is voting Tuesday night on Ordinance No. 2026-1561, which would create strict new safety rules for bicycles, e-bikes, and electric scooters following 15 police-logged incidents in the city since last October. Key proposals include mandatory helmets for riders under 18, a 15 mph sidewalk speed limit, a complete ban on riding on Downtown District sidewalks, and no phone or earbud use for minors. Violations could carry fines up to $500, and riders who receive three citations within a 12-month period risk having their bike or scooter impounded by Fulshear police.



Parents and young riders in Fulshear could soon face strict new "rules of the road" and the sidewalk, as Fulshear City Council prepares to vote Tuesday night on a police-backed crackdown on e-bikes and electric scooters.

City Council is scheduled to consider the new ordinance during its 6 p.m. regular meeting. Council members could choose to pass the ordinance in full or approve only certain sections.

Why Fulshear is acting now

According to the Fulshear Police Department, officers have logged 15 incidents involving e-bikes and e-scooters within city limits since last October. In response, City Council tasked police with drafting new local regulations aimed at preventing close calls and serious crashes.

The vote also follows two recent deadly crashes involving young riders in the surrounding Katy and Fort Bend County area, including an 11-year-old girl killed while riding an electric scooter in September and a 15-year-old boy killed in an e-bike collision in October.

"Especially as we roll into the holiday season, our enforcement efforts are going to definitely increase because we’re going to see more kids out and about and we want to make sure that they get to enjoy their holidays and that they’re safe," said Fulshear PD Traffic Officer Connor Caskey.

What’s inside the proposed ordinance

If passed, Ordinance No. 2026-1561 would amend the city's traffic code to regulate bicycles, electric bicycles, motor-assisted scooters, pocket bikes, and mini-motorbikes. Key provisions include:

Mandatory Helmets: Anyone under 18 riding a bicycle, e-bike, or motor-assisted scooter would be required to wear a helmet. Parents or guardians could be ticketed if their child rides without one.

Sidewalk Speed Limits & Downtown Ban: Riders would be capped at 15 mph on sidewalks — and required to slow down to 10 mph within 10 feet of a pedestrian. Riders would also have to give an audible warning before passing someone. Riding on sidewalks in the Downtown District would be banned completely.

No Phones or Earbuds: Riders under 18 would be prohibited from wearing headphones/earbuds or using a phone while riding.

Nighttime Visibility: Police are pushing for stricter lighting rules so riders are visible after dark. "At night, we want lights on the scooters, so just like a bicycle that’s required to have lights as well, we want scooters to have lights as well," said Fulshear PD Capt. William Henry. "And the red reflector or light on the back, same thing as a bicycle."

Fines and "3-Strike" Impound Penalties

The proposed ordinance carries strict enforcement measures:

Fines up to $500: Violations of the ordinance can result in citations carrying fines up to $500.

3-Strike Impound for Bikes & Scooters: If a rider receives two or more citations within a 12-month period, police would be authorized to impound the bicycle, e-bike, or scooter on a third offense.

Immediate Impound for Pocket Bikes: Pocket bikes and mini-motorbikes could be impounded by police on a first violation.

Retrieval Rules: Owners must pay a city impound fee to get a device back, and anyone retrieving an impounded ride must be at least 18 years old or accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Community Safety Town Hall

Regardless of the outcome of Tuesday night's City Council vote, Fulshear Police will host a Community Safety Town Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Irene Stern Community Center. Fulshear PD will walk parents and residents through the rules and answer questions about e-bike and scooter safety.