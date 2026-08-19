Dickinson ISD reports employee arrest for student 'allegations'

Dickinson ISD says leaders have been notified about an employee's arrest for "allegations involving a student."

Dickinson ISD employee arrest

What they're saying:

The district's statement says they were notified on Wednesday about the arrest of an employee assigned to the Galveston County Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program (JJAEP).

Officials say the employee was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation that was taking place before the arrest.

The Galveston County District Attorney's Office is now said to be handling the investigation.

What we don't know:

Dickinson ISD did not report the employee's name, title, the campus they were assigned to, or their official charge.