Two Huffman fireworks stands burglarized hours apart ahead of Fourth of July

The Brief Two fireworks stands along FM 2100 in the Huffman area were burglarized overnight just days before the Fourth of July. Business owners say roughly $20,000 worth of fireworks was stolen between the two break-ins. Despite the thefts, both businesses say they are working to restock and reopen before the holiday rush.



Two fireworks businesses along FM 2100 in the Huffman area are cleaning up and restocking after they say thieves targeted both stands just days before one of the busiest weeks of the year.

Huffman fireworks stands targeted by thieves

What we know:

The two burglaries happened just a few miles apart, leaving business owners frustrated as they prepare for the Fourth of July holiday.

Boom Shack says thieves cut through locks

Ashley Flanagan, co-owner of Boom Shack, says thieves broke into the family's fireworks stand around 3 a.m. Sunday after cutting through the locks on the building.

She says the burglars nearly emptied the stand, stealing approximately $20,000 worth of fireworks, including inventory the family had set aside to help meet the expected holiday demand.

"It's difficult to restock because we have to go and take from another stand," Flanagan said.

The family has operated several fireworks stands in the Huffman area since 2018. Flanagan says this is the second year in a row one of their businesses has been burglarized around the Fourth of July.

She says the family spent Tuesday replacing the damaged door and hopes to reopen in time for holiday shoppers.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the owner, Ashley's mother, left the stand, located at 21208 FM 2100, around noon Sunday and returned Monday morning around 11 a.m. to find the door damaged and broken.

Investigators estimate approximately $10,000 worth of fireworks was stolen, and say replacing the damaged door will cost about $1,000.

The sheriff's office says there were no security cameras at the stand, but detectives are canvassing nearby businesses for surveillance video.

Another fireworks stand hit just miles away

Just a few miles down FM 2100, employees at Raccoon Fireworks say they were also burglarized during the same overnight period.

Workers told FOX 26 they were shocked to learn Boom Shack had also been targeted that same night.

According to employee Hayden Davis, surveillance video from a nearby business captured the break-in just before 3 a.m.

They estimate roughly $10,000 worth of fireworks was stolen from their stand.

Employees say they'll be able to restock before the Fourth of July, but the burglary has left them frustrated during what is typically their busiest time of year. Despite the setback, they plan to be resocked before the Fourth of July.

Investigation ongoing

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the Boom Shack burglary and says detectives are reviewing available evidence and canvassing nearby businesses for surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Burglary and Theft Unit at 713-221-6000 and reference Case No. 2606-11496.

As for the second burglary, employees at Raccoon Fireworks hope surveillance footage captured by a nearby business will help investigators identify whoever is responsible.

Both businesses say they're determined not to let the thefts keep them from opening ahead of the Fourth of July, as they work to restock their shelves and welcome customers in time for the holiday.