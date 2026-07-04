Houston Christian University President Robert Sloan Jr dies at 77

The Brief Dr. Robert B. Sloan Jr. passed away suddenly after a "major health event," according to the university. Dr. Sloan was approaching his 20-year mark as HCU president. He also served as president of his alma mater, Baylor University.



Houston Christian University has announced the sudden passing of its president, Dr. Robert. B Sloan Jr. He was 77 years old.

Houston Christian University president dead at 77

What we know:

In a letter, the university says Dr. Sloan "suffered a major health event" on Friday. Medical personnel tried to save him, but Sloan was pronounced deceased early Saturday morning.

What we don't know:

Dr. Sloan's cause of death has not been released.

More on Dr. Sloan

(Photo courtesy of Baylor University)

The backstory:

According to Baptist Standard, Dr. Sloan was approaching his 20-year mark as HCU president. He started his tenure on September 1, 2006.

Before his time with Houston Christian, Dr. Sloan served 10 years as president of his alma mater, Baylor University. His presidency came after working as a faculty member for Baylor's Department of Religion, the first holder of the Truett Chair in Evangelism, and dean of Truett Seminary.

‘President Robert Sloan’s faith has become sight'

What they're saying:

HCU Board Chairman Ramiro Peña shared the following statement:

"With the heaviest heart, I am saddened to announce the sudden death of HCU President Robert B. Sloan, Jr. on this morning, July 4, 2026. For two decades, Dr. Sloan led HCU through her most monumental and glorious years, impacting countless lives of students, faculty, alumni, staff, trustees, and friends. Under the leadership of God's hand during his presidency, the university experienced unprecedented growth in student population and degree programs, campus construction and expansion, national visibility, and incomparable spiritual awakening. The fingerprints of Dr. Sloan's leadership will continue to be upon the success of HCU for generations to come, and the impact of his presidency will yield outcomes both measurable and eternal. The heart and prayers of the university are with First Lady Sue Sloan, their children, and their grandchildren as they walk through this time of loss and grief. The Scriptures declare that 'to be absent from the body is to be present with Christ.' Today, President Robert Sloan's faith has become sight."

Current Baylor University President Linda Livingstone issued the following remarks:

"On behalf of Baylor University, I send our deepest prayers and condolences to the family of Houston Christian University President Robert B. Sloan Jr. and the HCU community on his untimely passing. A proud Baylor alumnus, Robert Sloan faithfully served Baylor University as a member of our religion faculty, founding dean of George W. Truett Theological Seminary and as Baylor President for nearly a decade. His greatest contribution was the adoption of Baylor 2012, a 10-year vision that placed Baylor on the path to become a top-tier university while remaining committed to our historic Christian mission. And that is where Baylor stands today. Our Baylor Family is praying for Sue, her children and grandchildren and for HCU as they mourn the loss of a father, grandfather and beloved President."