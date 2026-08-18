Harris County crash: 10-year-old girl riding electric scooter struck by vehicle

The Brief A 10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after the electric scooter she was riding was struck by a vehicle, officials said. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the crash occurred at the intersection of Lincolns Meadow Drive and Dukes Run Drive. Preliminary investigation indicated the 10-year-old girl riding an electric scooter entered the intersection after failing to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a motor vehicle.



A 10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after the electric scooter she was riding was struck by a vehicle, officials said.

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the crash occurred at the intersection of Lincolns Meadow Drive and Dukes Run Drive.

Preliminary investigation indicated the 10-year-old girl riding an electric scooter entered the intersection after failing to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a motor vehicle.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Authorities said due to the 10-year-old's injuries and significant bleeding, deputies applied a tourniquet before she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials stated westbound Lincolns Meadow Drive is currently closed while emergency crews investigate and clear the scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release the name of the 10-year-old girl who was injured.