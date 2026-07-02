$1 million Powerball ticket in Texas still unclaimed with time running out

The Brief A ticket sold in Texas for the Feb. 2 Powerball drawing won $1 million. The winner has not claimed their ticket. The winner has until Aug. 1 before they forfeit the prize.



A $1 million Powerball winner in Texas is running out of time to claim their prize.

The ticket for the Feb. 2 drawing will expire on Aug.1 if the winner does not come forward.

What we know about the $1M ticket

The ticket was sold at Circle K #2704686, located at 6107 W. Parmer Lane in Austin.

It matched all five of the white ball numbers: 3-8-31-60-65. It did not match the red Powerball number.

How to claim a prize

What you can do:

The ticket can be claimed in person at a Texas Lottery claim center by 5 p.m. July 31. Click here for locations.

The winner can also file a claim form by mail. It has to be postmarked on or before Aug. 1. Click here to learn more.

What happens if the prize isn’t claimed?

Dig deeper:

According to the Texas Lottery, unclaimed prizes will revert back to state programs that have been authorized by the Texas Legislature.

Tickets expire 180 days after the draw date, but the deadline may be extended for certain eligible military personnel.