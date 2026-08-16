Extreme heat builds across Southeast Texas as Hurricane Lala impacts Hawaii
HOUSTON - It stays hot across Southeast Texas for the next several days. Get ready for some real August heat to start building in southeast Texas!
Though a high pressure system brings some drier air during the week, which could allow temperatures at night to stay in the mid to high 70s.
Dangerous triple-digit heat
Big picture view:
A stretch of hotter and generally drier weather develops during the second half of the week, with afternoon highs pushing into the upper 90s and the humidity making it feel even hotter in the triple digits.
Some counties just north of the immediate Houston area are under a Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. on Monday, including the cities of Waxahachie, Palestine and Corsicana amongst several others.
Hurricane Lala hits Hawaii
Lala is currently a category 1 hurricane and continues to leave its mark on the big island of Hawaii. All the islands could see flooding downpours over the next 24 hours with strong winds and waves. The Atlantic remains quiet, with no current disturbances reported.
7-Day Forecast
The Source: Information in this article is from the FOX 26 Houston weather team.