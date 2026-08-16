Extreme heat builds across Southeast Texas as Hurricane Lala impacts Hawaii

The Brief Southeast Texas faces a persistent stretch of late-summer heat, with upper-90s temperatures and high humidity pushing heat index values into the triple digits. A Heat Advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Monday for counties north of Houston, including Waxahachie, Palestine, and Corsicana. Hurricane Lala is bringing heavy rain, high winds, and severe ocean waves to the Big Island of Hawaii, while the Atlantic basin remains quiet.



It stays hot across Southeast Texas for the next several days. Get ready for some real August heat to start building in southeast Texas!

Though a high pressure system brings some drier air during the week, which could allow temperatures at night to stay in the mid to high 70s.

Dangerous triple-digit heat

Big picture view:

A stretch of hotter and generally drier weather develops during the second half of the week, with afternoon highs pushing into the upper 90s and the humidity making it feel even hotter in the triple digits.

Some counties just north of the immediate Houston area are under a Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. on Monday, including the cities of Waxahachie, Palestine and Corsicana amongst several others.

Hurricane Lala hits Hawaii

Lala is currently a category 1 hurricane and continues to leave its mark on the big island of Hawaii. All the islands could see flooding downpours over the next 24 hours with strong winds and waves. The Atlantic remains quiet, with no current disturbances reported.

7-Day Forecast