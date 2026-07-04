Houston weather: More hot, humid conditions to continue for Sunday

The Brief More Hot and Humid Isolated Storms Sunday Afternoon Rain Chances Climb Early Next Week



The hot and humid conditions will remain across the area for your Sunday.

HOT END TO THE WEEKEND

The heat and humidity will remain as highs soar to the mid/upper 90s with heat index values over 106 to end the holiday weekend.

WATCH FOR ISOLATED STORMS

Most of us stay dry, but a few afternoon storms may pop up with brief downpours and lightning. Keep an eye on the radar if you’re heading outdoors for activities, and that includes FIFA fan fest, which opens at 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

RAIN CHANCES INCREASE

A wetter pattern develops early next week as deeper Gulf moisture moves in. Scattered showers and storms become more likely Monday and Tuesday, bringing higher rain coverage across Southeast Texas. Temperatures remain in the 90s all week.