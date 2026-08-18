Sugar Land police release sketch of suspect who seriously injured woman in baseball bat attack

The Brief The Sugar Land Police Department has released a sketch of the suspect who they say seriously injured a woman in a baseball bat attack earlier this summer. The attack happened at 10:25 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Creekbend Drive and Fluor Daniel Drive on June 5, according to the Sugar Land Police Department. The victim told investigators she was walking in the area when an unknown man approached her from behind and struck her with the bat. She had serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.



The Sugar Land Police Department has released a sketch of the suspect who they say seriously injured a woman in a baseball bat attack earlier this summer.

Sketch following Sugar Land baseball bat attack released, search continues for suspect

The backstory:

The attack happened at 10:25 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Creekbend Drive and Fluor Daniel Drive on June 5, according to the Sugar Land Police Department.

The victim told investigators she was walking in the area when an unknown man approached her from behind and struck her with the bat. She had serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

As part of the ongoing investigation, officials said the victim recently met with a forensic sketch artist to develop a composite sketch of the suspect.

The victim described the suspect as a black male believed to be in his 30s or 40s. He drove away from the scene in an SUV, though conflicting descriptions leave it unclear if the vehicle was dark or light-colored, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the assault or the suspect is urged to call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2020 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.