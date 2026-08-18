South Texas man sentenced to 9 years in prison, linked to 56,000 child sexual abuse files

article

The Brief A South Texas man has been sentenced to 110 months in federal prison for receiving and distributing child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors said Jesus David Gutierrez was associated with about 56,000 files containing child sexual abuse material. Gutierrez must serve five years of supervised release after prison and register as a sex offender.



A South Texas man has been sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.

Texas man sentenced to more than 9 years in federal prison

What we know:

29-yer-old Jesus David Gutierrez, of Penitas, Texas, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton to 110 months in prison and ordered to pay a total of $6,000 in restitution. Gutierrez pleaded guilty on Oct. 2, 2025.

Gutierrez will also serve five years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence and will be required to register as a sex offender.

The U.S. Department of Justice says that the conditions of his supervised release will include restrictions on his access to children and the internet.

Gutierrez linked to about 56,000 child sexual abuse material files

Dig deeper:

Upon sentencing, prosecutors presented evidence that Gutierrez was associated with about 56,000 files containing child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors also said he was involved in selling pornography involving adult women from the Rio Grande Valley, and began collecting child sexual abuse material for possible future sales.

FBI investigation led agents to home

According to prosecutors, the investigation began after authorities identified a computer associated with an IP address in Penitas, that was downloading and distributing child sexual abuse material.

A search warrant was executed by federal agents at Gutierrez's home on June 3, 2025, and found him hiding in a bedroom closet, according to the Justice Department.

Gutierrez admitted having child sexual abuse material on his cellphone. A forensic examination of the phone uncovered 63 videos and 141 images depicting prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, prosecutors said.

What's next:

Gutierrez remains in federal custody and is awaiting transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.

The FBI's McAllen office investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexa D. Parcell prosecuted it. The case was brought under Project Safe Childhood.