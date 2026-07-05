74-year-old woman, 2-year-old child die after drowning at Harris County pond

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The Brief A 74-year-old woman died, and a 2-year-old child was hospitalized after they were pulled from a Harris County neighborhood pond. Deputies responded shortly after 6 p.m. to reports of two people in the water on Spring Lakes Haven Drive. Investigators are still trying to determine how the woman and child ended up in the pond.



A 74-year-old woman and a 2-year-old child died on Sunday evening after they were pulled from a neighborhood pond in northeast Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

What happened at the Harris County pond?

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded shortly after 6 p.m. to the 900 block of Spring Lakes Haven Drive after receiving reports of two people in a pond, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The woman and child were found unresponsive and transported to area hospitals.

Initially, authorities said the woman had died and the child had survived a near-drowning. Later Sunday night, Gonzalez announced the 2-year-old had also died.

"Sad to confirm both the 74-year-old and the 2-year-old have been pronounced deceased," Gonzalez said in a social media post.

The incident occurred at a neighborhood pond with a fountain in the middle of a residential subdivision.

What they're saying:

Gonzalez said investigators remain at the scene working to determine exactly what happened.

"Our hearts are heavy and our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones affected by this devastating loss," he wrote.

Lt. Coronado said earlier Sunday that investigators had not determined how the woman and child ended up in the water.

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigation continues

Dig deeper:

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit and homicide investigators responded to the scene. Law enforcement agencies routinely assign homicide investigators to unattended or suspicious deaths, including drownings, to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Their response does not indicate foul play.

Authorities have not said how long the woman and child were in the water before they were discovered or what led them into the pond.

What's next:

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the drownings, and the Harris County Sheriff's Office said additional information will be released as it becomes available.