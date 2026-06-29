Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly Houston crash

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The Brief Pablo Maravilla, 50, is charged with intoxication manslaughter. He allegedly crashed into a fence on Hollister Street over the weekend. The passenger in the vehicle died at the scene.



A man has been charged after a deadly crash over the weekend in northwest Houston.

Houston police say Pablo Maravilla, 50, is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

What we know: The crash occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of Hollister Street, near West Little York Road.

Police say Maravilla was driving a Toyota Tundra at a high rate of speed when he struck a raised concrete sidewalk, lost control and struck a metal fence.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Maravilla was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

What we don’t know: The passenger’s identity has not been released.

Maravilla’s bond has not yet been set because he remains hospitalized.