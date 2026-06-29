Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly Houston crash
HOUSTON - A man has been charged after a deadly crash over the weekend in northwest Houston.
Houston police say Pablo Maravilla, 50, is charged with intoxication manslaughter.
What we know: The crash occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of Hollister Street, near West Little York Road.
Police say Maravilla was driving a Toyota Tundra at a high rate of speed when he struck a raised concrete sidewalk, lost control and struck a metal fence.
The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Maravilla was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
What we don’t know: The passenger’s identity has not been released.
Maravilla’s bond has not yet been set because he remains hospitalized.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.