9-year-old shot in Channelview, possibly from celebratory gunfire
CHANNELVIEW, Texas - A nine-year-old child in Channelview was sent to a hospital after being hit by a bullet during July 4th festivities, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Channelview: Child hit by potential July 4 gunshots
What we know:
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the child was struck by a bullet Saturday night on Park Drive near Bear Lake.
A family was said to be celebrating in a backyard when the child was hit. Investigators believe the bullet came from celebratory gunfire in the area.
The child's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.
What we don't know:
Investigators have no information on where the gunfire came from.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:
- Harris County Sheriff's Office: 713-221-6000
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office