9-year-old shot in Channelview, possibly from celebratory gunfire

The Brief Officials say a child was hit by a bullet Saturday night near Bear Lake. Investigators believe the bullet was from celebratory gunfire nearby. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.



A nine-year-old child in Channelview was sent to a hospital after being hit by a bullet during July 4th festivities, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Channelview: Child hit by potential July 4 gunshots

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the child was struck by a bullet Saturday night on Park Drive near Bear Lake.

A family was said to be celebrating in a backyard when the child was hit. Investigators believe the bullet came from celebratory gunfire in the area.

The child's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

What we don't know:

Investigators have no information on where the gunfire came from.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

Harris County Sheriff's Office: 713-221-6000

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)