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9-year-old shot in Channelview, possibly from celebratory gunfire

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 5, 2026 11:17 AM CDT
Published July 5, 2026 11:17 AM CDT

The Brief

    • Officials say a child was hit by a bullet Saturday night near Bear Lake.
    • Investigators believe the bullet was from celebratory gunfire nearby.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - A nine-year-old child in Channelview was sent to a hospital after being hit by a bullet during July 4th festivities, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Channelview: Child hit by potential July 4 gunshots

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the child was struck by a bullet Saturday night on Park Drive near Bear Lake.

A family was said to be celebrating in a backyard when the child was hit. Investigators believe the bullet came from celebratory gunfire in the area.

The child's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

What we don't know:

Investigators have no information on where the gunfire came from.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

  • Harris County Sheriff's Office: 713-221-6000
  • Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office

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